The Big Story: Most home owners in S’pore to pay higher property taxes in 2023

Most home owners will have to pay higher property taxes in 2023, as the authorities raise the annual value of most residential properties to reflect the increase in rentals.

To offset this, the Government will provide a one-off tax rebate of up to $60 to all owner-occupied properties, said the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Friday.

Separately, about 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell into the sea on Thursday due to strong winds. Pictures of the containers toppling over and floating in the sea were circulating online on social media platforms.

PSA Corp said they dropped from the wharf due to strong winds caused by a squall. Recovery of the containers is in progress.