The Big Story: More than 20,000 Covid-19 cases in S'pore; meet the Gen Grit 2019 Award recipients

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore crosses the 20,000 mark on Wednesday (March 6), as the Health Ministry confirmed 788 new infections as of noon.

Infectious diseases physician Dr Leong Hoe Nam of the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena breaks down what this could mean for the nation, as the fight against the pandemic continues.

He also weighs in on whether the virus has peaked here.

We also announce the four recipients of The Straits Times Generation Grit Awards 2019 who will be on to the show to share their stories of remarkable courage and resilience.

