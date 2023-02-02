The Big Story: More than 16,400 Moderna/Spikevax doses given to children up to 4 years, 8 adverse events reported

The Health Sciences Authority says serious adverse events after Covid vaccination in children aged six months to years are
Hairianto Diman
Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

More than 16,400 doses of the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine have been administered to children between six months and four years old since its roll-out in October 2022 for this age group, with eight adverse events reported.

More than 81,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine have been given to children aged five to 11 years.

The Health Sciences Authority said on Thursday that serious adverse events after Covid-19 vaccination in children aged six months to 11 years are rare.

In other headlines, the US Federal Reserve has raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, yet continued to promise “ongoing increases” in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top