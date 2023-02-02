The Big Story: More than 16,400 Moderna/Spikevax doses given to children up to 4 years, 8 adverse events reported

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

More than 16,400 doses of the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine have been administered to children between six months and four years old since its roll-out in October 2022 for this age group, with eight adverse events reported.

More than 81,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine have been given to children aged five to 11 years.

The Health Sciences Authority said on Thursday that serious adverse events after Covid-19 vaccination in children aged six months to 11 years are rare.

In other headlines, the US Federal Reserve has raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, yet continued to promise “ongoing increases” in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation.