The Big Story: More support for S'pore's underprivileged students to help them stay in school

A pilot programme to help underprivileged students stay in school is going nationwide. Over the next few years, the Uplift Enhanced School Resourcing programme will be expanded to about 100 primary and secondary schools across Singapore.

These schools will have after-school support and customised holiday programmes for their disadvantaged students, with around 13,000 standing to benefit.

Education correspondent Amelia Teng shares more.

In other news, from Wednesday (Nov 10), five people from the same household can dine together at F&B outlets. Restaurants are being reminded to check patrons' SingPass app or NRICs for proof of residence for groups of more than two.

How are restaurants adjusting to this latest round of easing? The Big Story speaks to Anthony Yeoh, chef and owner of Clementi bistro Summer Hill.

On the Covid-19 front, the four-year-old boy suffering from a rare and severe inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 in children was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been transferred to a high dependency ward, after spending more than a week in ICU, where he was intubated and placed on a ventilator.

Looking globally, we check in climate change editor David Fogarty at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

In her speech on Tuesday, Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu urged developed countries to keep their promise of channelling US$100 billion a year to help less wealthy nations in their climate actions.

So far, the pledge - made back in 2009 - has only seen US$80 billion transferred.