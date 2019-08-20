The Big Story: More support for older workers, and ST's interactive graphics on Singapore's transformation

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (Aug 20) episode, assistant business editor Joanna Seow talks about the recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers to support older workers, and companies which have stepped up to help older workers.

Journalist Tee Zhuo shares more on the process of creating the interactive graphics by ST which feature key projects announced in National Day Rallies that have shaped Singapore's transformation.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the search and rescue operations for the two missing Singaporean kayakers; gout striking younger men and what one can do to lower the risks of this painful condition; the comments made by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam that violent protests will push Hong Kong down a "path of no return", and how protests disrupted flights at the city's airport; and carpooling services that will need licences under a new regulatory framework.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's digital studio.