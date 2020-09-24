The Big Story: More staff allowed to return to office from Sept 28; Muhyiddin says he is still Malaysia's PM

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang.

Working from home remains the default, but from next Monday (Sept 28), more employees are allowed to return to the workplace as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Employers are encouraged to implement measures such as flexible working hours and staggered reporting times.

We speak to the Associate Professor Josip Car, director of the Centre for Population Health Sciences at Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, on why it is a good time to allow the easing of workplace restrictions and the possible pitfalls to look out for.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stresses that he is still the country's 'legal prime minister' and that his Perikatan Nasional (PN) party remains intact.

He was responding to Mr Anwar Ibrahim's claim of having majority support from the MPs.

Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh discusses if Mr Anwar's claim holds weight and the support for Mr Muhyiddin when a snap election is called.