The Big Story: More S'poreans working from home report stress than front-line workers; more help for start-ups

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Over 1,000 respondents, including 114 front-line workers, completed a recent Workplace Resilience survey, which found that those working from home can be more stressed than those working on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We speak to the director of the National University Health System's Mind Science Centre Associate Professor John Wong, who is also the lead clinician in the survey, on the survey findings.

Enterprise Singapore will raise the grant support of the Startup SG Founder programme to $50,000.

Together with a new three-month venture building programme, they are part of further efforts to help start-ups develop in the challenging climate.

Deputy president of innovation and enterprise at the National University of Singapore Professor Freddy Boey shares more.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the extension of the wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and the first look at clinical human trials in Singapore for a Covid-19 vaccine.