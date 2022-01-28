The Big Story: More safe management enforcement across F&B industry, Chinatown, during CNY period

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Enforcement agencies will be stepping up checks over Chinese New Year, in particular around Chinatown, at F&B outlets, shopping malls, supermarkets and parks.

According to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will be out and about during the festive period, including during peak hours, weekends and at hot spots.

In other local news, data released on Friday (Jan 28) by the Meteorological Service Singapore showed that 2021 was Singapore's second-wettest year on record - second only to the rainfall in 2007.

The islandwide average of 3,167.7 mm of rain was due in part to the La Nina climate phenomenon, which brings more rain over equatorial Southeast Asia.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan shares more.

This week's Asian Insider spotlights the current situation in Myanmar, ahead of the first anniversary of the military coup. On Feb 1, it will be a year since Myanmar's military toppled the elected government and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The country remains in turmoil, and clashes between the military and the newly formed people's defence forces as well as a number of armed ethnic groups continue to escalate.

Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee discusses the situation on the ground one year on. She also shares her thoughts on when a breakthrough in diplomatic efforts can be expected.

In tennis, all eyes are on Rafael Nadal who is bidding to win a record-breaking 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday. Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath shares his insights on this weekend's men's and women's singles finals.