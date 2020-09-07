The Big Story: More questions raised after CAG chief's ex-maid acquitted of charges; S'pore to allow Mice events of up to 250 attendees

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Bigger exhibitions and conferences with up to 250 participants are set to return to Singapore.

Organisers will be able to apply to pilot such Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (Mice) events from October 1.

We will speak to Mr Edward Liu, group managing director of Conference & Exhibition Management Services (CEMS) on how much of a boost this move spells for the Mice industry and the challenges he foresees with this easing of restriction.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), Ministry of Manpower and the police are looking into the case of a former domestic worker acquitted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family.

In a statement on Sunday (Sept 6), MOM said that it is in consultation with the AGC as to whether further action, if any, ought to be taken following comments by the High Court judge, Justice Chan Seng Onn.

The AGC also said on Sunday that it would be studying Justice Chan's judgment.

Law correspondent Selina Lum will share more on the court proceedings that took place on the day the former maid was acquitted of the charges.