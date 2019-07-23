The Big Story: More polytechnic graduates studying law and medicine, and PMD fire safety

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (July 23) episode, education correspondent Amelia Teng will talk about the rise in polytechnic graduates in law and medicine courses from local universities.

Journalist Cara Wong will discuss the importance of fire safety when it comes to personal mobility devices (PMDs), following the death of a man who was earlier rescued from a fire suspected to be linked to PMDs.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of the United States-China trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by MPs on protection against sexual misconduct on university campuses, and a Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.