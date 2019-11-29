The Big Story: More Nets payment points in Malaysia, changes for next election and Black Friday deals

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

In Friday's (Nov 29) episode, journalist Lester Wong talks about the increase in Nets payment points in Malaysia and how such a mode of payment for overseas transactions is kept secured.

Political correspondent Linette Lai will then share more on the changes in the upcoming polls introduced by the Elections Department which include self-inking pens and new polling booths.

Lastly, journalist Melissa Heng discusses the Black Friday craze and how the sale has helped to prop up retail sale and increase footfall to physical retail stores.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will share more about the stories trending on the Internet.

In Friday's segment, he talks about Dyson's plans to move its headquarters to St James Powerhouse, Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray, and Black Friday hits the streets.

