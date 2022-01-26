The Big Story: More expensive fish, vegetables at S'pore wet markets ahead of CNY

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Prices of some popular fish, such as Chinese pomfret and red grouper, have spiked ahead of Chinese New Year.

Visiting six wet markets on Wednesday (Jan 26), ST found that some sellers are doubling their prices for these fish.

While the fish merchants association said the price increase is normal during the Chinese New Year period, stallholders said the situation is being exacerbated by floods in Malaysia last month. Vendors added that suppliers in China have also been snatching up stocks.

Vegetable prices also continued to creep up, as sellers said they are still coping with the aftermath of the Malaysia floods, as well as manpower shortages in farms there.

And despite bak kwa costing more as well, the higher prices have not deterred people from queuing at Lim Chee Guan's flagship store in Chinatown. The Big Story speaks to some of them.

While you should not deprive yourself of snacks like bak kwa and pineapple tarts this festive season, be careful to not over-indulge.

In this week's Living Well segment, dietician Derrick Ong gives some practical tips on how to avoid overeating while still enjoying your favourite delicacies.

And in other local news, Singapore attracted $11.8 billion in fixed asset investments in 2021, bolstered by large manufacturing projects from semiconductor and biotech firms despite challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects secured are expected to create 17,376 new jobs in the next five years, with about 70 per cent of these for PMETs.

Mr Damian Chan, executive vice-president at the Singapore Economic Development Board, discusses these numbers.