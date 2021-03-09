The Big Story: More details unveiled about S'pore's plan to qualify for 2034 World Cup

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday (March 9), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Sport Singapore shared details of the Unleash the Roar project - a blueprint to strengthen Singapore's local football ecosystem.

Split into eight pillars, the national initiative hopes to create a clear athlete pathway for talented individuals and build a strong pool of talent to qualify for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

Meanwhile, artiste Jaime Teo Chai-lin, 43, has been fined $65,000 for failing to prevent Twelve Cupcakes - a home-grown confectionery chain which she co-founded - from underpaying its foreign workers.

Looking overseas, Beijing's plans to change Hong Kong's electoral system will protect the city's international role, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday. This comes as critics decry the move as an end of democratic hopes in the former British colony.

Deputy Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong Song Ru'an told reporters that the proposed changes were an internal matter for China. They were needed to "close obvious loopholes and deficiencies" in the city's political system.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law joins us on the show to explain the situation further.

