The Big Story: Details on new PSLE scoring system, guidelines for collecting NRIC numbers

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Thursday's (July 25) episode, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie talks about the new details announced regarding the new PSLE scoring system and shares advice with parents and students.

In another segment, journalist Charmaine Ng talks about the guidebook for security officers on Personal Data Protection Act regulations related to the collection of NRIC and other national identification numbers.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the football stars who were in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, new measures rolled out by the public service sector to protect personal data and ensuring the safety of confidential information, the reaction to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's announcement that the extradition Bill is dead, the change in Malaysia's voting age, Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Singapore, The Straits Times interactive graphic on National Day songs, and the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.