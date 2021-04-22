The Big Story: More Covid-19 cases detected at Westlite Woodlands dorm

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Two locally transmitted cases were among the 24 new Covid-19 infections reported on Thursday (April 22).

One case is in the community, while the other resides in a dormitory.

Separately, the Health Ministry revealed that seventeen workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory have tested positive for Covid-19.

They were detected as part of special testing operations at the dormitory after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national staying there was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Monday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrant workers from the dormitory were transferred out and quarantined on Thursday.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena discusses if this is a start of a bigger resurgence of Covid-19 among foreign workers' dorm residents.

Looking overseas, India saw a record one-day jump with more than 300,000 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total tally to almost 16 million cases.

India correspondent Rohini Mohan shares the latest on the situation in the country. She also explains the measures that the government is taking in response to the situation.

