The Big Story: More bus tickets for quarantine-free travel between S'pore and JB from Dec 20

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

It will be easier to go to Johor Baru next week, with a wider range of timings for the designated buses plying the route.

The two bus operators under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme have said that they will be able to increase the number of tickets sold for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Malaysia by 50 per cent when the expanded land VTL kicks in on Dec 20.

Journalist Toh Ting Wei explains how the bus operators plan to accommodate the expected increase in demand. He also shares his thoughts on whether it is worth taking short trips using the land VTL.

Meanwhile, another special report was released on Tuesday night (Dec 14) from the Committee of Privileges hearings into the complaint against former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan.

The report - the fourth one so far - detailed testimonies from WP chairman Sylvia Lim and WP central executive committee member Associate Professor Jamus Lim.

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C weighs in on the report.

And in this week's Living Well segment, Dr Victor Kwok shares tips on how to get some much needed rest. Dr Kwok is a senior consultant psychiatrist with Private Space Medical at Farrer Park Hospital.