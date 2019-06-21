The Big Story: Moonlighting maids risk jail time and regulating drones after Changi Airport disruption

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (June 21) episode, enterprise journalist Calvin Yang talks about maids risking jail time by moonlighting and why they do so, while journalist Zhaki Abdullah discusses why drones flying into restricted airspaces is a serious issue, and how the use of certain technology with regulations can help prevent this.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.