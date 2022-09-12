The Big Story: MOM to carefully vet applicants for new One Pass, put in place safeguards against abuse

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Two levels of safeguards will be put in place to ensure recipients of the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass deserve it, even as Singapore competes more fiercely to attract the best international talent to its shores.

In a ministerial statement to Parliament on Monday, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said his ministry will carefully vet all applications and engage holders of the new pass during their time in Singapore.

This comes after Dr Tan first unveiled enhancements to the work pass framework on Aug 29.

Sixteen MPs had filed questions on the new pass, with Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC), Mr Yip Hong Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) asking specifically about plans to prevent abuse or fraudulent applications for the new pass.

Separately, fire extinguishers will be placed at the lift lobbies of one in every two Housing Board blocks for residents to use in the event of a fire.

This comes after two fires in flats last month that involved hoarding, where one man died.

The initiative is a trial by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, HDB, town councils and Temasek Foundation, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in Parliament on Monday.