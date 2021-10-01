The Big Story: MOH unveils new Covid-19 map showing areas frequently visited by cases

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Health Ministry has unveiled a new map that shows the areas in Singapore frequently visited by Covid-19 patients within the past three days. It is available on the ministry's Covid-19 situation report portal.

Jurong West Central, Aljunied, Bedok North, Tampines East, Sengkang Town Centre and Woodlands East are some places that have been highlighted.

Overseas, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from November, Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to leave the country. This, however, is contingent on the establishment of home quarantine in Australia's eight states and territories, which means some parts will reopen sooner than others.

Further changes are also expected to permit foreign travellers to enter the country.

Separately, after almost a week since the viral expose on BooksActually owner Kenny Leck's alleged misconduct, his ex-wife Renee Ting spoke out for the first time on Thursday (Sept 30).

She wrote in a Facebook post: "It has only been six days, and that's hardly enough time for anyone to process something as large, difficult, overwhelming, emotional and heavy as this."

Ms Ting also criticised the rush to make statements without pausing to ask the women who spoke up how they were doing, what they needed and what would be helpful for them.

This comes after several people in the local literary community, including authors and publishers, released statements over the past few days, distancing themselves from Mr Leck and the store.

Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho discusses the future of BooksActually, how the literary community can recover from this scandal, as well as the issue of complicity.

We also cover the top headlines in Singapore and around the world.