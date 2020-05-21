The Big Story: MOE's plans for reopening of schools; dos and don'ts after circuit breaker ends

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (May 21), we speak to education correspondent Amelia Teng on parents' most pressing concerns as schools prepare to reopen on June 2.

In an AskST segment, journalist Yuen Sin answers burning questions that readers have sent in to the Straits Times, about what one can or cannot do when the circuit breaker ends on June 1.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Singapore's safe reopening plans, and NDP 2020 scales down.