The Big Story: MOE releases entry points for secondary schools under new PSLE scoring system

Primary Six pupils will not need to achieve perfect scores to get into top secondary schools when the new PSLE scoring system takes effect this year, based on entry scores for 139 secondary schools released on Tuesday (April 27) by the Education Ministry.

The indicative cut-off scores are based on the new PSLE scoring system, which will be used for the first time by this year's Primary 6 cohort to gain entry to secondary schools next year.

We speak to senior education correspondent Sandra Davie. She explains how parents can use the information to pick the right secondary schools for their children.

Meanwhile, a new relief fund has been set up in Singapore to raise funds and support India in its fight against Covid-19.

The initiative by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Little India Shopkeepers Association was launched on Monday.

The ripples of India's escalating Covid-19 situation is very much felt here. Hundreds of Singapore residents have spent the past few weeks fearing for their loved ones there as a new and devastating Covid-19 wave sweeps across the subcontinent.

We speak to Mr Pulak Rishi, a Singapore citizen, whose parents contracted the virus in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. He shares how his family there is coping as the state's healthcare system becomes overwhelmed by the pandemic.

