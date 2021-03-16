The Big Story: Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to be administered at 4 new vaccination centres

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (March 16), the Health Ministry (MOH) announced that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at four new vaccination centres in Singapore.

These are: Hong Kah North Community Club, Marsiling Community Club, Punggol 21 Community Club and Radin Mas Community Club.

All other vaccination centres here, as well as polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics, will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Meanwhile, the SafeEntry check in to public venues will become a simpler and faster process from April 19 with a new tap-in system.

To check in, visitors with the TraceTogether app or TraceTogether tokens can tap their devices on the gateway box.

Also in the news - more people, including cancer patients and those with allergies, have now given the green light to receive the Covid-19 vaccines.

This, as MOH eased the guidelines last week, following local and international clinical reports on the safety of mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines. MOH had previously advised those with multiple allergies to defer their jabs.

In an askST segment, we tackle some of the frequently asked questions about the changes.

Separately, the number of workers employed fell in 2020 in the sharpest decline seen in Singapore in more than two decades, with foreigners bearing the brunt of the contraction.

The latest labour market data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (March 16) showed that non-residents accounted for all of the employment decline in 2020.

Executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation Sim Gim Guan shares his employment outlook for 2021.

We also share other latest news in Singapore and around the world.