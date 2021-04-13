The Big Story: Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine administered at 11 vaccination centres in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore confirmed 14 new Covid-19 cases as at Tuesday (April 13), taking the Republic's total to 60,692. The cases were all imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival here.

Separately, 11 vaccination centres - out of the 38 so far - are now administering Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore will discuss, among other things, the reopening of the border when they meet in Singapore on May 4, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

In other news, a Singapore study has found that people who have recovered from Covid-19, especially those with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions, may be at risk of developing blood clots due to a lingering and overactive immune response.

The study, led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) scientists, investigated the possible link between Covid-19 and an increased risk of blood clot formation, shedding light on the medium- and long-term consequences of infection.

We speak to the study's principal investigator assistant professor for vascular medicine Christine Cheung from NTU's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. She tells us how the findings could shape post-hospitalisation care guidelines for recovered Covid-19 patients.

Also on the show - science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan shares more about Singapore's stepped up efforts in beefing up its preparedness for infectious diseases of the future.

We also share others news in Singapore and around the world.