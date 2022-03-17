The Big Story: Moderna more effective as booster shot for those over 60 who took Pfizer jab, according to NCID study

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A booster shot with the Moderna vaccine offered older people better protection against Covid-19 if they had previously taken the Pfizer jabs, researchers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) have found.

Seven days after taking a booster shot, people above the age of 60 who took Moderna had an average antibody level that was twice as high as those who took the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, the study showed.

This was consistent across all variants of concern of the Covid-19 virus, said NCID in a press release on Thursday (March 17).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has voiced alarm that registered Covid-19 cases are once again rising globally, despite testing levels having dropped significantly.

After falling for weeks, reported Covid-19 cases rose globally by 8 per cent last week, with more than 11 million cases and over 43,000 new deaths registered, WHO said.

In other headlines, the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signalled hikes at all six remaining meetings this year. This comes as it launches an aggressive campaign to tackle the fastest inflation in four decades even as risks to economic growth mount.

The hike is likely the first of several to come this year, as the Fed said it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate".

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, discusses how this move might impact Singapore's interest rates.

Separately, thousands of households in Japan remained without power on Thursday morning. This comes after a magnitude 7.4 quake struck shortly before midnight, throwing a swathe of north-eastern Japan into darkness, severing key transportation links and killing four.

Japan correspondent Walter Sim shares the latest from the ground.

And, don't miss this week's Life Picks.

Arts correspondent Toh Wen Li discusses visual artist Lavender Chang's solo exhibition at Gillman Barracks, while senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke explains why foodies should check out Fei Lou Fatt Prawn Noodles in Upper Thomson Road.

And journalist Jan Lee reviews Pixar's new film Turning Red - now showing on Disney+.