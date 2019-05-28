The Big Story: Missing lawyer in $33m payout saga, schools scrapping mid-year examinations a year ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Tuesday's (May 28) episode, senior law correspondent K.C. Vijayan will give a breakdown on the case involving a lawyer who went missing after ordering a payout of $33 million held in an escrow account.

He will also share more about the lawyer who is at the centre of the saga.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will weigh in on whether it is the time to buy a car amid the lower certificate of entitlement (COE) prices in the latest tender.

The show will also have education correspondent Amelia Teng talk about schools scrapping the mid-year examinations next year, a year ahead of schedule, and the Ministry of Education's plan to expand the two-year programme in literature and mother tongue languages to more schools.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in previous episodes include generous millennials who give back to their Singapore alma mater, the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.