The Big Story: Ministers address 'false' statements on FTAs and Singapore-India Ceca

In Parliament on Tuesday (July 6), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng both delivered ministerial statements addressing false statements made about Singapore's free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca).

Mr Ong said that the claims by the Progress Singapore Party regarding the scheme are false and "have been repeated for too long". He added that FTAs and Ceca have been made "political scapegoats" to discredit the Government's policies.

Dr Tan further explained how the Government's foreign workforce policies are implemented in order to benefit Singaporeans.

Separately, there were 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at Tuesday noon. Of these, two are in the community and eight are imported. Both of the community cases are unlinked.

Seven of the imported cases were detected upon arrival and the other developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation. There are no new cases in the dormitories.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health released an updated advisory on Monday stating that people should avoid strenuous physical activity such as swimming, cycling and lifting heavy weights for seven days after receiving either of their mRNA Covid-19 vaccination doses.

This comes after a 16-year-old youth collapsed following a weightlifting session six days after his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As at June 30, the Health Sciences Authority has received 12 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis. The authorities are still investigating a link between heart issues and the vaccine.

Cardiologist Daniel Yeo, the medical director of Apex Heart Clinic, gives his take on these developments.

In other news, the woman who was caught on video refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands was handed 14 more charges on Tuesday - 10 for failing to wear a mask at public places, and four for breaching her 14-day stay-home notice last year. Phoon Chiu Yoke now faces 21 charges in total.

