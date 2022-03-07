The Big Story: Mid-year exams for all primary, secondary schools to be scrapped from 2023

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Schools will remove mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school students by next year, in an ongoing move to shift the focus from academic grades and tests.

Announcing this in Parliament on Monday (March 7), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that this builds on earlier efforts to give students space to develop their interests, and to focus on their learning and less on marks.

Mid-year examinations were scrapped for Primary 3, Primary 5, Secondary 1 and Secondary 3 students in the past three years.

Meanwhile, more schools are offering their students the option of taking subjects at different levels to suit their abilities, and more than two-thirds of all schools will be able to do this by next year.

The phased rollout began in 2020 with 28 schools, with another 31 secondary schools added to the Ministry of Education's full Subject-Based Banding programme this year.

By next year, a total of around 90 schools will be on the list.

Education correspondent Amelia Teng weighs in on these developments.

Separately, the new Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme will be launched in the second half of this year, said Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad on Monday.

Employers must pay all local workers - Singaporeans and permanent residents - at least the local qualifying salary of $1,400, and follow any relevant progressive wage models, to be accredited.

The Singapore Business Federation will administer the scheme.

In other local headlines, the most popular grade of petrol has breached the $3 mark after a series of rapid rises accelerated by the Ukraine crisis.

Separately, the 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman who collapsed during a Health Promotion Board's Quick HIIT session died of coronary artery disease, a post-mortem examination has found.