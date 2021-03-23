The Big Story: Meet the technopreneur who bought the $93m digital work in a Christie's auction

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The police are investigating a group of students, believed to be from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), for their alleged involvement in harassing one another in a suspected hazing ritual.

The incident was recorded in a video and has been making its rounds online.

In it, a group of men clad in black T-shirts can be seen urinating on two naked men in a shower cubicle on the school grounds.

Meanwhile, Singapore and Malaysia on Tuesday (March 23) agreed to work towards recognising each other's vaccine certificates to facilitate cross-border travel in the future.

The two neighbouring countries also agreed to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds in the coming months.

Also on the show - we speak to entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresana, who paid close to $100 million for a digital art piece in a recent Christie's auction.

Mr Sundaresana, who goes by the moniker Metakovan - his alter ego in the virtual world - tells us why he decided to buy the digital artwork, which he paid for in cryptocurrency.

And, Singapore Economic Development Board's executive vice-president Lim Kok Kiang shares more about the bright spots in manufacturing for Singapore.