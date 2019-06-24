The Big Story: Meet the Neets, the growing group of jobless youth in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (June 24) episode, ST journalist Yuen Sin shares more on a particular group of youths who are unemployed, otherwise known as Neets (not in education, employment or training), and what can be done to help them.

Topics covered in previous episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of the US-China trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.