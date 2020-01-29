The Big Story: Measures to prevent spread of Wuhan virus in schools; growing gap between the young and old in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show. The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Jan 29) episode, journalist Jolene Ang talks about the Ministry of Education's decision to not delay the opening of school after the Chinese New Year break, and the arrangements made for students who are unable to attend school.

Next, China correspondent Elizabeth Law provides an update on the Wuhan virus situation in China. She also talks about whether there is a growing sense of resentment in China against people from Wuhan.

Lastly, journalist Tee Zhuo discusses the possible reasons for the growing generation gap between the young and old in Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Wuhan virus, Singapore 'drain walkers', Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, and an abandoned baby who was found in a bin.