The Big Story: 'MBS badge lady' sentenced to 16 weeks' jail

A woman who failed to wear a mask on numerous occasions at public places, including Marina Bay Sands, admitted to her offences in a district court on Monday (Sept 6), and was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 54, who appeared via video link, was first charged last year after she failed to have a mask over her nose and mouth at Newton hawker centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8, during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period.

Meanwhile, in its daily update on Sunday night, the Health Ministry reported 32 new Covid-19 cases among staff at the eight bus interchanges, bringing the total number in the clusters to 469.

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange currently has the most number of cases at 150, while Sengkang has the least number of cases at 27.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena, weighs in on these developments.

A study by the Nanyang Technological University has found that panic buying behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic last year was driven by fear, perceived lack of supplies and peer pressure.

Those who experience these social and psychological factors are 43 per cent more likely to panic buy.

NUS Business School's Professor Lawrence Loh tells us how the study's findings can be useful in managing possible future instances of panic buying.