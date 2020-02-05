The Big Story: Mass gatherings suspended in schools; local company develops diagnostic kit for coronavirus

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's episode (Feb 5), journalist Jolene Ang talks about the measures in place to protect students and staff in schools against the coronavirus, and parents' response to these measures.

Next, Hairianto Diman talks to cell biologist Dr Ong Siew Hwa from home-grown biotech company Acumen Research Laboratories. The company has developed a diagnostic kit for the coronavirus.

Lastly, senior correspondent Joyce Teo shares more on the response by experts on questions regarding the coronavirus, such as whether one can get infected by touching a doorknob.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include nominees for The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2020, Singapore 'drain walkers', the growing gap between young and old in Singapore and the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines.