The Big Story: Mask-wearing not necessary unless ill, say ministers

Masks will not be required in most indoor settings from Monday (Aug 29), as Singapore takes a significant step towards living with Covid-19. However, ministers and public health experts say that Singaporeans should wear a mask if they are feeling unwell or have been exposed to the virus.

Also from Monday, non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will not be required to undergo a 7-day stay-home notice upon arrival. But they will continue to need a negative pre-departure test taken within 2 days of departing for Singapore.

In an interview with Associate Professor Alex Cook - vice-dean of research at NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, he said that the easing of mask wearing measures and border measures is unlikely to cause a spike in Covid-19 numbers.