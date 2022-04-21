The Big Story: Mask up on public transport even when not mandated, says Covid-19 expert

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

With the US dropping its mask mandate on public transport, should you still mask up when you're on a plane?

Professor Peter Piot, one of the world's leading experts on Covid-19, tells ST he will continue to wear a mask on planes, trains and buses even when it is no longer compulsory to do so.

Overseas, Hong Kong is beginning a slow path back to some sort of normality as the city's worst Covid-19 outbreak wanes. Gyms and sports facilities reopen on Thursday (April 21) after being closed since Jan 7, while restaurants can remain operating until 10pm, instead of 6pm.

People will also be able to gather in groups of four, up from two. Further easing of restrictions is expected in May and June if new cases continue to dwindle.

Assistant foreign editor Magdalene Fung reports on the situation from Hong Kong.

Back home, The Online Citizen editor Xu Yuanchen, 39, better known as Terry Xu, and a contributor to the sociopolitical site, Daniel De Costa Augustin, 38, were each sentenced to three weeks' jail on Thursday for defaming cabinet members.

De Costa was also sentenced to three months' jail for an offence under the Computer Misuse Act. He will serve his sentences consecutively.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks.

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo shares food picks from Heavens at Ghim Moh, while Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei tells you what to expect when travelling to Thailand.

Arts correspondent Arthur Sim talks about the art installations you can check out around Singapore.