The Big Story: Many in S'pore still wearing masks outdoors on first day of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme, heads outdoors on the first day of relaxed Covid-19 rules in Singapore.

Multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, who is at Kampong Glam, explains whether F&B eateries in the area are seeing bigger groups of more than five diners.

Meanwhile, ST reporters observed that although face masks are optional outdoors from Tuesday (March 29), many people are still donning them either as an added precaution or out of habit.

In other local headlines, more than $28.1 billion will have been given out, after the final payout of the Jobs Support Scheme is disbursed from March 31. The last payout will total more than $145 million.

Separately, the long-anticipated White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, was submitted to Parliament on Monday. This 10-year road map will see greater support for flexible work arrangements, more help for caregivers and swifter intervention in cases of violence.

It also took in feedback from the ground to enhance respite care options for caregivers - of which the bulk are women - as well as to allow elective egg freezing.

Minister of State for Family and Social Development Sun Xueling discusses the proposal to legalise egg freezing in Singapore.

Also on the show - Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang. Ms Gan shares more about the new set of flexible work arrangement guidelines that will be introduced by 2024.