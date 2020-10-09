The Big Story: Managing flu season and Covid-19; Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim set to meet King

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Flu season - generally between the months of December and February - is coming and countries are hoping to avoid a "twindemic" of the flu and Covid-19.

We will speak to deputy medical director of Parkway Shenton, Dr Lim Wee Peng on how Singapore can avoid such a situation, and why flu vaccination is important.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to have an audience with the King on Tuesday (Oct 13) over his claims that he has enough support in Parliament to form a new government.

Regional correspondent Leslie Lopez will share on what to expect between now and the meeting on Tuesday, as well as how this claim will affect Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's hold on power.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.