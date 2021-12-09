The Big Story: Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens thought he was going to be killed by the animals

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

"I actually thought I was going to die - they were going to kill me." That is what a man who sustained injuries from an attack by otters told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 9). The incident happened on Nov 30 at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co-chief executive of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, discusses the situations in which otters may attack humans, as well as general wildlife etiquette.

In other news, 29 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million in November. This is the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a month, beating the previous record of 26 such units in August.

Journalist Michelle Ng looks back on what has been a record-breaking year for the HDB resale market.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Film correspondent John Lui reviews The Power of the Dog, which is earning its lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch some Oscar buzz.

Separately, the annual children's charity concert ChildAid returns as a hybrid event on Thursday. It will be streamed live from 7.30pm on the websites of The Straits Times and The Business Times, as well as on the Facebook and YouTube channels of both publications.

ChildAid's artistic director Jeremiah Choy tells The Big Story about the challenges he faced in putting together the 17th edition of this event.