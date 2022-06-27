The Big Story: Man originally accused of missing teen's murder expected to plead guilty to new charges

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Felicia Teo Wei Ling in 2007, was on Monday (June 27) given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

However, he is expected to plead guilty next week to unlawfully depositing her corpse in a public place.

Court correspondent Shaffiq Alkhatib shares more on the latest developments and this case's twists and turns.

In other Singapore headlines, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that there is no need to tighten safe management measures for now, but this cannot be ruled out as more Covid-19 infections are reported.

He was touring a mobile vaccination centre in Nee Soon Central on Monday with Health Minister and fellow Covid-19 task force co-chair Ong Ye Kung.

It is the first day when mobile vaccination teams returned to the heartland. Up to 50 sites islandwide have been planned to make it easier for seniors to get their Covid-19 jabs.

And stressing the need for vigilance and testing, Mr Wong announced that all households will receive 10 antigen rapid test kits. Distribution will begin some time next month.

Separately, there were four cases of adverse reactions out of the 2,792 Novavax Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Singapore as at May 31, but they were non-serious, said the Health Sciences Authority.

They experienced rash, chest pain, dizziness and blood vessel inflammation (vasculitis).