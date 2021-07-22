The Big Story: Male student at St Joseph's Institution falls from height in school

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Tighter Covid-19 measures kicked in on Thursday (July 22), following a spike in cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. Visitors to wet markets are now required to check in using the TraceTogether token or app. Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow provides an update on how market stallholders and patrons are adjusting to the new rules from Block 11 Telok Blangah Crescent.

Meanwhile, the Health Promotion Board was found to have wasted $5.39 million of public funds due to unused stocks of fitness trackers purchased for a nationwide fitness challenge.

The annual report, published by the Auditor-General's Office, also highlighted lapses in other agencies, such as the Public Service Division for possible overpayment of erroneous claims, and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for irregularities in records submitted for audit.

Separately, River Valley High School has received an outpouring of support from education institutions across the island following the alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy on Monday.

Dr Geraldine Tan, director and principal psychologist of The Therapy Room, discusses ways for individuals to talk about and cope with trauma.

Looking overseas, the death toll from Henan's flash floods has risen to 33 people while tens of thousands more were evacuated to safe zones.

China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei shares the latest from the ground.

In this week's Life Picks, travel correspondent Clara Lock talks about the rising trend of daycation, while film correspondent John Lui reviews the female-focussed thriller Gunpowder Milkshake.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about former Masterchef Singapore contestants who have ventured into the F&B industry.