The Big Story: Malaysia's Muhyiddin to stay on as caretaker PM after King accepts resignation

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet members resigned on Monday (Aug 16) after the premier lost majority support in Parliament. Mr Muhyiddin handed in his resignation letter to the King, but will remain as the country's caretaker until a successor is appointed.

Meanwhile, the power to determine who can command the majority of the 222-strong legislature, where two seats are currently vacant, now lies in the monarch's hands.

Malaysia's bureau chief Shannon Teoh weighs in on the country's political situation.

Meanwhile, the Taleban has taken control of Afghanistan after seizing Kabul in just over a week. Scenes of terror were seen as hundreds rushed to Kabul airport earlier this morning after the government surrendered without the support of US forces.

Back home, Singapore may be on track to ease more Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday as approximately three-quarters of the population had completed the full two-dose regimen as at Saturday.

Measures that might be eased include allowing up to 50 per cent of employees to return to the workplace. Parents with newly enrolled pre-school children may also be allowed to enter the school's premises, as long as they are fully vaccinated or have undergone an an antigen rapid test before entry.