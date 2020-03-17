The Big Story: Malaysia's lockdown and its impact on workers, some S'pore shoppers stocking up on supplies

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (March 17), we speak to Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh on Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's announcement on Monday night of a restricted movement order from March 18 to 31, and what this means for both Singaporeans and Malaysians who frequently travel across the Causeway.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo talks about the Manpower Ministry's measures to accommodate workers affected by the lockdown.

We then speak to economist Song Seng Wun about the economic impact of both the lockdown in Malaysia and the coronavirus outbreak.

Lastly, we then speak to science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan as some people flocked to supermarkets following Malaysia's announcement. She will talk about what Singapore can do to cope in case food supplies get disrupted.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singaporeans being advised to defer all non-essential travel for 30 days and Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin's new Cabinet.