The Big Story: Malaysia's King rejects state of emergency - what's next for Muhyiddin and his opponents?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore is set to import electricity from Malaysia in a pilot trial over a period of two years.

This is part of the nation's plans to explore greener energy sources announced on Monday at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), a week-long energy conference.

We speak to science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan on how each initiative will contribute to Singapore's overall efforts to have a greener energy mix.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin held a special Cabinet meeting on Monday morning, purportedly to discuss Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah's decision not to declare a state of emergency.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh weighs in on what lies ahead for Mr Muhyiddin, and his opponent Anwar Ibrahim. He also talks about the different scenarios that could play out between now and Nov 2, when a Parliament session is slated to be held.

We also share the lastest news in Singapore and around the world.