The Big Story: Malaysia's chicken export ban - should S'poreans be worried?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Some poultry sellers here said they may have to shut their stalls temporarily when Malaysia halts its exports of chickens in June, while others expect a price hike of about 10 to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, consumers The Straits Times spoke to said they are not worried and will turn to other meats or buy frozen chicken from other countries.

Malaysia announced on Monday (May 23) that the country intends to stop exporting chickens in June.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh discusses this development.

Separately, farmers' markets, bistros and farm-to-table restaurants are among some offerings that visitors to Gillman Barracks can expect in future after plans to rejuvenate the area into a lifestyle enclave are completed.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Tuesday announced plans to introduce more food and beverage and lifestyle concepts - such as unique dining experiences and workshops - to the former military barracks-turned-arts enclave.

SLA will also upgrade the area's infrastructure, including adding covered walkways and building a new playground for families with children.

Overseas, leaders of the Quad grouping of countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared concerns over the situation in Ukraine at their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"The four leaders had candid discussion on the impact of the Ukraine situation on the Indo-Pacific region, and we, including India, expressed our concern over the tragic war in Ukraine, and confirmed that principles such as the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity should be observed in any region," Mr Kishida said.