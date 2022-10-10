The Big Story: Malaysian PM Ismail dissolves Parliament, paving way for snap elections

Cheow Sue-Ann
Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
Published
Published

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has dissolved Malaysia's Parliament, he announced in a special television address on Monday, paving the way for snap polls nearly a year ahead of the deadline for a general election.

An election is expected by early November, to avoid clashing with the year-end monsoon that has resulted in devastating floods in previous years.

Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand joins the programme to discuss reactions on the ground. He also shares his views on what is next for the country.

In other headlines, Singapore Airlines air stewardesses can now apply for temporary ground positions within the company when they get pregnant and return to flying after giving birth.

