The Big Story: Malaysian man becomes the first to lose S'pore PR status for Covid-19 breaches

On Friday (Feb 5), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said that there will be no Chinatown street light-up this weekend and on the eve of Chinese New Year on Feb 11, as part of measures to control heavier crowds in the area.

The authorities may also restrict access to popular areas in Chinatown such as Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street during peak hours on weekends.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Chong Tet Choe, who was convicted of leaving his hostel multiple times during his stay-home notice (SHN), has been stripped of his permanent residence (PR) status.

He is the first to have his PR status revoked for breaching Covid-19 rules.

Separately, three food and beverage (F&B) outlets - Bumbu in Kandahar Street, Darts Buddy in Beatty Road, and Drinks Emporium in Club Street - have been ordered to close after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Nine other establishments including Chinatown Seafood in Trengganu Street and Bao Ding in Mosque Street were each fined $1,000 dollars.

In The Straits Times Education Forum 2021 on reimagining universities post-Covid-19, Education Minister Lawrence Wong stressed that universities in Singapore must disrupt themselves or be forced to do so.

He also laid out three areas in which Singapore universities can do better.

Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie discusses the big takeaways from the session.

Over in Myanmar, Singaporeans living there told The Straits Times that military rule has made little difference to everyday life, though there is an air of uncertainty as the situation could change anytime. Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee shares more about the situation in the country.