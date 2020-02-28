The Big Story: Malaysia readies for weekend of deal-making; RI student among 3 new coronavirus cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

We will kick off Friday's episode (Feb 28) with Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh, who will talk about how the country is preparing for a weekend of deal-making, after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Prime Minister.

We will then give the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. Three new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 96.

They include a 12-year-old Raffles Institution (RI) student and his 64-year-old family member. The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that classes at RI and the MOE Language Centre in Bishan, where the infected student attended lessons, will be suspended on Friday for thorough cleaning.

Next, US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh will talk about the fears of a possible community spread of the coronavirus in the US, and what this means for the country.

Journalist Anjali Rajuraman will then end off the show by talking about split-operations, a practice that more companies here have adopted as a result of the virus outbreak.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Dr Mahathir resigning as Malaysia's prime minister, and the North East Line being hit by a power fault.