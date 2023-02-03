The Big Story: Malaysia proposes letting travellers clear Customs once across Causeway

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Malaysia has proposed a “single clearance system” to ease acute traffic snarls along the Johor Causeway linking the country with Singapore.

Johor works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that under this system, clearance would be done only once, on either side of the border.

Separately, a viaduct in Changi that was initially delayed by a fatal and costly construction accident will finally open on Feb 19.

In its latest update, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said that with the opening of the viaduct – now officially named Tampines Viaduct – motorists will have an additional and direct route when travelling from Tampines Expressway to Pan-Island Expressway and Upper Changi Road East.