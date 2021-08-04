The Big Story: Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to face confidence vote in Sept

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Just hours after at least 11 Umno MPs withdrew their support, and amid growing calls for his resignation, Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told the country on Wednesday (Aug 4) that he still commands the parliamentary majority.

In a televised national address, Mr Muhyiddin also said the King has consented to a confidence vote when Parliament reconvenes in September.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares the latest.

In Singapore, visits to hospital wards will not be allowed from Thursday to Aug 18. This comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected more community cases recently, including staff and patients of hospitals.

Covid-19 clusters have also emerged at Changi General Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital since Sunday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, MOH said four patient groups will be exempted from this rule on a conditional and case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, as at Monday, 77 per cent of Singapore's population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 63 per cent of the population, or 3.5 million people, are fully vaccinated.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, gives his assessment of the current Covid-19 situation here. He also weighs in on whether Singapore is ready to ease some measures ahead of the midpoint of phase 2 (heightened alert).