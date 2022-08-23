The Big Story: Malaysia ex-PM Najib to serve 12-year jail sentence after failing to overturn 1MDB conviction

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak on Tuesday (Aug 23) failed in his final appeal against a graft conviction, which is set to see him serve 12 years in jail for misappropriating millions of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Malaysia's highest court, the Federal Court, on Tuesday upheld Najib's conviction on seven counts of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand joins the programme live from Kuala Lumpur to share the latest developments.