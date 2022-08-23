The Big Story: Malaysia ex-PM Najib to serve 12-year jail sentence after failing to overturn 1MDB conviction

Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
Published
43 min ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak on Tuesday (Aug 23) failed in his final appeal against a graft conviction, which is set to see him serve 12 years in jail for misappropriating millions of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Malaysia's highest court, the Federal Court, on Tuesday upheld Najib's conviction on seven counts of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand joins the programme live from Kuala Lumpur to share the latest developments.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top