The Big Story: Maid arrested for alleged murder of 73-year-old man in Bishan

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A 49-year-old migrant domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 73-year-old man, said the police on Friday (April 29).

The authorities were alerted to the death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23 at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

They said officers found the man lying motionless inside and he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Separately, in a clear indication that China will not be loosening its tight Covid-19 restrictions any time soon, the National Health Commission said it will try to "run faster than the virus" with more mass tests and targeted lockdowns.

In a press conference on Friday, the commission said China has had successful experiences with its dynamic zero-Covid policy, which is the best choice to maintain social and economic development.

China correspondent Danson Cheong, who attended the press conference in Beijing, discusses these developments.

In Hong Kong, the city's sole chief executive candidate John Lee on Friday vowed to unify society and embark on a new chapter for the city under his leadership, as he unveiled his election manifesto.

In broad strokes outlining his overall policy directions when he takes office, Mr Lee listed four key goals.

They are: to strengthen Hong Kong's governance capabilities; improve housing and land supply in quality, quantity and speed; boost the city's competitiveness in the world; and to build a loving, caring society that values the development of its youth.

And get more details on the winner of The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award from sports editor Lee Yulin. She joins the programme to discuss this year's award.